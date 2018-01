01-15-2018 | 07:02 PM

Author: Law360

New Securities Cases Soared To Post-Crisis High In 2017

Federal courts saw more securities cases filed in 2017 than at any time since the financial crisis ended in 2009, with the number of new suits spiking more than 50 percent above the volume of 2016, according to a report from Lex Machina. ...read more