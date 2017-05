05-16-2017 | 06:25 PM

Author: Law360

NJ Rep. Urges Solicitor General To Back Sports Betting Bid

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone urged the acting U.S. solicitor general on Tuesday to throw his weight behind the state’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case against the National Collegiate Athletic Association and major sports leagues challenging a federal law that blocks most states from authorizing sports betting.