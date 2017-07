07-27-2017 | 10:34 AM

Author: Law360

Baylor Ordered To Release Starr Settlement, Other Docs

Baylor University must produce some documents it sought to keep private in the lawsuit brought by 10 former students alleging that its response to sexual assault reports was negligent — including a settlement agreement with Kenneth Starr — but can keep private its communications with investigators from the NCAA, the Big 12 and the Texas Rangers, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.