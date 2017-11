11-13-2017 | 04:36 AM

Author: Law360

Gov't Use Of Travel Act To Charge Corruption Might Backfire

Federal prosecutors may be hoping that Travel Act charges against the NCAA basketball coaches and others avoid the U.S. Supreme Court’s narrowing of federal corruption statutes. But by using state corruption laws in these cases, federal prosecutors risk having McDonnell v. U.S. extend to state crimes and crippling local corruption prosecutions everywhere, say Elizabeth Capel and Brandon Fox of Jenner & Block LLP.