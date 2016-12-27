Action on Syndicated Conservation Easement Transactions Praised

The IRS's decision to make a controversial type of conservation easement donation a listed transaction is being welcomed by some conservation groups and attorneys who have long called for such a move.



Groups like the Land Trust Alliance (LTA) praised Notice 2017-10, 2017-4 IRB 1,which was released December 23 and says that some promoters are syndicating conservation easement transactions that purportedly give investors the opportunity to obtain charitable deductions in amounts much higher than the investment amount.