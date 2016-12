Greece Amends Income Tax, VAT, and Tonnage Tax Laws

On December 19 a bill was submitted to the Greek Parliament amending the Income Tax Code, VAT Code, and tonnage tax.



Under the bill, VAT in Lesbos, Chios, Samos, and the Dodecanese islands (excluding Rhodes and Karpathos) will initially remain at a 30 percent reduced rate for 2017 if specific conditions are met.