Year in Review: President Obama: A Legacy in Jeopardy

President Obama's political victories may have peaked with enactment of the eponymous healthcare law in 2010, but after a resurgent Republican Party took back control of the House later that year and then the Senate in 2014, the president's policy priorities were largely stymied by an obstructionist-minded Congress. Now, with Republicans in control of Congress and the White House, even Obama's modest accomplishments are at risk of being undone.