Sutherland SALT Scoreboard Publication - Fourth Quarter 2016

Sutherland SALT releases the fourth edition of the “SALT Scoreboard,” a quarterly publication that tracks significant state tax litigation and controversy developments and tallies the results of taxpayer wins and losses across the country. Our quarterly publication features Sutherland’s observations regarding important state tax decisions and will identify trends by issue, state and forum as they emerge during the year. This issue of the SALT Scoreboard includes Sutherland’s year-end observations for 2016, insights regarding the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision in Crutchfield Corp. v. Testa, and a spotlight on New Jersey. We are closing the book on 2016 and are gearing up for a fresh start in 2017. We have reset our tallies and are tracking the results as they are issued in the new year.

View our Sutherland SALT Scoreboard results from the fourth quarter of 2016!