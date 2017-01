IRS Hopeful Debt-Equity Bifurcation Rules Will Return

An IRS official expressed optimism January 17 about the potential return of the bifurcation rule, which appeared in the proposed version of the debt-equity regs but was struck from the final regs following criticism over its ambiguity.



"We received a lot of very thoughtful, helpful comments on different methodologies that could be used in order to implement a bifurcation rule," said Filiz Serbes, special counsel, IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel (Corporate).