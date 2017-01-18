U.K. Opts for Clean Break from EU, Prompting Tax Haven Fears

British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that the U.K. will leave the EU single market and seek a bespoke free trade deal with the bloc, prompting concerns that her government will use the threat of turning the U.K. into a tax haven as leverage in negotiations with the EU.



In a highly anticipated January 17 speech, May outlined a general strategy for Britain to leave the EU, following the controversial June 2016 referendum vote, emphasizing that the U.K. is not seeking any kind of arrangement that leaves Britain "half in, half out."

