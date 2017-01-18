Trump's Statements May Complicate Corporate Tax Reform Effort

Spokespeople for Donald Trump and House GOP leadership on January 17 attempted to provide context on an apparent difference of opinion on the border-adjustable tax after the president-elect over the weekend deemed the proposal "too complicated." House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., "is in frequent communication with the president-elect and his team about reforming our tax code to save American jobs and keep the promises we've made," a spokeswoman for Ryan said. "Changing the way we tax imports and exports is a big part of that, and we're very confident we'll get it done."