Big Tobacco Mega-Merger Isn't Waiting Around for U.S. Tax Reform

Despite tax carrots, like a corporate tax rate cut and repatriation holiday proposed by the incoming U.S. administration, and sticks, like a border tax, reliable details about tax reform apparently didn't come soon enough to affect the latest multibillion-dollar cross-border deal.



On a January 17 investor call announcing London-based British American Tobacco plc's (BAT's) agreement to acquire the 57.8 percent of U.S. tobacco company Reynolds American Inc. that BAT doesn't already own, BAT's CEO, Nicandro Durante, said talks of tax reform in the U.S. have been limited to generalities and that a potential change in the U.S. corporate tax rate "was not part of the deal."

