Treasury Finalizes Stock Ownership Fraction Regs

Final regulations for calculating the stock ownership fraction for purposes of section 7874 ease the requirements for the de minimis exception, but leave most aspects of the 2014 temporary regulations unchanged.



Treasury and the IRS released new regulations (T.D. 9812) January 13 that supersede temporary regulations (T.D. 9654) issued in 2014 on the ownership fraction triggers used for the anti-inversion regulations.