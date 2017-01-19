Much-Anticipated Proposed Partnership Audit Regs Released

Much-anticipated proposed partnership audit regulations released by Treasury and the IRS on January 18 address the scope of the new audit regime as well as definitions and special rules.



The proposed regulations (REG-136118-15) also provide procedures for electing out of the audit regime, filing an administrative adjustment request, and determining amounts owed by the partnership or its partners attributable to adjustments that arise out of a partnership examination. The proposed rules address the eligibility and designation of the partnership representative as well as the calculation and modification of imputed underpayments.