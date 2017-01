IRS Moves to Curtail Cross-Border Partnership Transfers

The IRS on January 18 released temporary and final regulations on cross-border partnership transfers that disallow nonrecognition treatment to some transfers of built-in gain property to partnerships with foreign partners.



The final and temporary (T.D. 9814) and proposed (REG-127203-15) regulations provide rules that override the gain nonrecognition provision in section 721(a) when section 721(c) property is contributed to a section 721(c) partnership.