Price Hearing Elicits Few Details on ACA Replacement

Democrats on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pension (HELP) Committee bombarded Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Tom Price January 18 with questions on his ideas to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but drew few details from him on a replacement plan.



However, HELP Committee Chair Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., offered some timing predictions on ACA action, suggesting that votes on repeal and replacement bill could come rapidly, while actual implementation of the Republican healthcare proposal could be drawn out over several years.