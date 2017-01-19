Mulvaney OMB Role Questioned Following Failure-to-Pay Revelation

Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., President-elect Donald Trump's pick for White House budget director, disclosed to the Senate Budget Committee that he failed to pay more than $ 15,000 in payroll taxes for a household employee, prompting Democratic leadership to question his fitness for the Cabinet role.



Mulvaney made the disclosure in anticipation of his January 24 confirmation hearing, revealing that he failed to pay federal and state unemployment taxes for the employee between 2000 and 2004, as first reported by The New York Times. But he has since paid the total and is awaiting the state tax bill, with penalties and interest, according to the Times.