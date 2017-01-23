Trump Names Interim Top Treasury Official; No Word on Koskinen

Treasury Department Acting Undersecretary Adam Szubin has been named acting secretary until a new Treasury secretary is confirmed, a department spokesperson told Tax Analysts January 19.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing January 19 that President Trump has designated an official in each federal department and major agency to be "ready to go," regardless of the status of various confirmation hearings, in order to ensure continuity of critical government operations. Trump's nominee for the post, Steven Mnuchin, had his confirmation hearing the same day.



