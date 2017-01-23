EU Parliament Rejects Money-Laundering Blacklist for Failure to Include Tax Crimes

The European Parliament on January 19 voted to reject the latest revision of the European Commission's fourth anti-money-laundering directive, with some legislators saying that the measure should be expanded to territories that facilitate tax crimes. The resolution rejecting the directive was passed by a vote of 393 to 67, with 210 members abstaining.



"The strength of the vote reflects the strength of feeling in Parliament about the inadequacy of this current list," Judith Sargentini of the Greens-European Free Alliance (EFA) party said in a press release issued by the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON).