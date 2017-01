IRS Accused of Issuing Bad-Faith Summons in Ninth Circuit Appeal

The IRS issued third-party summonses to Google Inc. in bad faith, according to a Gmail account holder whose user information is being sought in connection with a Russian investigation into the tax liabilities of petroleum products company NefteGasIndustriya-Invest (NGI).



In a January 17 brief, Maxcrest Limited, successor to British Virgin Islands-based Platten Overseas Ltd., urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a district court's dismissal of Maxcrest's petition to quash the IRS's summons.