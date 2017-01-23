Tax Authorities Exchange Panama Papers Data in Historic Meeting

Tax authorities have engaged in the largest ever simultaneous exchange of information at a historic meeting at the OECD's headquarters, where 30 revenue officials shared the findings of their individual Panama Papers-related investigations into the role of tax intermediaries.



Members of the Joint International Taskforce on Shared Intelligence and Collaboration (JITSIC) convened in Paris on January 16-17 to discuss further coordinated follow-up action on information arising from the Panama Papers, according to a January 18 news release from the Australian Taxation Office.