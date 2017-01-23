Legislative Outlook: Senate Finance to Consider Price Nomination

The Senate will hold confirmation hearings the week of January 23 to consider President Trump's picks for health and human services secretary, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., and for White House budget director, Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C.



The Senate Finance Committee will hold its hearing to consider Price, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, on January 24. The Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee held a hearing on his nomination January 18, during which he was bombarded with questions on his ideas to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.