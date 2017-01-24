Regulatory Freeze Might Upend Already Released Tax Guidance

A White House memo might have huge implications for several significant IRS and Treasury regulatory projects released in the waning days of the Obama administration, although key questions remain, according to practitioners.



The memorandum, written January 20 by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus includes a general temporary stop order on regulations pending administrative review, along with an order for agencies to immediately withdraw all regs that have been sent to the Office of the Federal Register but have not been published, to allow time for the new administration to review and approve them.