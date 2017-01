Officials Describe New U.S. Regs on Transfers to Foreign Partners

The temporary regulations that override the gain nonrecognition when section 721(c) property is contributed to a section 721(c) partnership will affect fewer partnerships than prior guidance, a U.S. Treasury official said January 20.



On January 18 the IRS and Treasury released temporary (T.D. 9814) and proposed (REG-127203-15) regulations under section 721(c) addressing transfers of appreciated property by U.S. persons to partnerships with foreign partners related to the transferor.