Lawmakers, Scholars Interpret Implications of Trump ACA Order

One of Donald Trump's first actions as president was to begin dismantling the Affordable Care Act, but lawmakers and legal scholars differ on what an executive order to that effect actually means in practice.



In an executive order signed just a few hours after taking the oath of office January 20, Trump instructed federal agencies to "waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation" of the ACA's provisions that would impose fiscal burdens on states, businesses, or individuals.