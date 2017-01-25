Dividend Equivalents and PTP Regs Not Frozen

Final and temporary regulations on dividend equivalents from sources within the United States and qualifying income from activities of publicly traded partnerships (PTPs) were published in the Federal Register on January 24, despite a regulatory freeze imposed by the White House, even while proposed partnership audit regs were pulled by the IRS.



The IRS said in a statement that the dividend equivalents (T.D. 9815) and PTP regulations (T.D. 9817) were published with the approval of the Office of Management and Budget. The IRS noted that both regulations had an effective date of January 19, which preceded the freeze.