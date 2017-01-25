U.K. Parliament Must Vote Before Launching Brexit, Supreme Court Says

The U.K. Supreme Court has upheld a lower court decision that the U.K. government must obtain parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the EU, but the decision will likely do little to slow down Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit timeline.



In a January 24 decision in R (on the application of Miller and another) v. Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, [2017] UKSC 5, the Supreme Court justices held, by a majority of eight to three, that an act of Parliament is required to authorize ministers to trigger article 50 of the Treaty on European Union to start withdrawing from the EU.