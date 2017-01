Gorsuch wrote a concurring opinion and joined the majority of thecourt in Sebelius v. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., 723 F.3D 1114 (10th Cir. 2013), in which the Tenth Circuit held that the closely held business plaintiffs were entitled to seek a preliminary injunction under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act exempting them from the contraceptive coverage requirement of the Affordable Care Act.