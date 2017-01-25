OECD, Major Organizations Recommend A 'Realistic' Approach to Comparability

Instead of using the profit-split method whenever local comparables are scarce, tax authorities in developing countries should apply one-sided transfer pricing methods using a combination of elective safe harbors, relaxed geographic comparability standards, and regional data collection initiatives, according to draft recommendations released by the Platform for Collaboration on Tax.



The umbrella group -- a joint initiative of the OECD, IMF, World Bank, and U.N. -- offered its transfer pricing enforcement advice to developing countries in a January 24 discussion draft version of its "Toolkit for Addressing Difficulties in Accessing Comparables Data for Transfer Pricing Analyses."