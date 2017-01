Speed Bumps: Officials Defend International Guidance

At the New York State Bar Association Tax Section annual meeting on January 24, Kimberly S. Blanchard of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP led a discussion of recent international guidance that featured Danielle Rolfes, Treasury international tax counsel, and Marjorie Rollinson, IRS associate chief counsel (international). The pair defended recent guidance packages that took the fun out of life for some planners.