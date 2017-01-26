GOP Focuses on Revenue-Neutral Tax Reform, ACA Repeal

Republicans January 25 reaffirmed their commitment to pursue revenue-neutral tax reform and repeal the Affordable Care Act, marking the first day of the majority's bicameral retreat in Philadelphia.



House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., laid out an agenda for Congress to achieve during the first 200 days of President Trump's administration, which includes comprehensive tax reform along with repealing and replacing the ACA via reconciliation, Rep. Charles W. Dent, R-Pa., told reporters following a joint session. Dent said the ideal scenario Ryan explained would be to repeal and replace the ACA by April and then complete the tax reform effort by the summer recess in August.