Trump Eyeing Mexican Border Tax to Fund Border Wall

The Trump administration suggested January 26 that a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports could be used to reimburse U.S. construction costs for a planned wall on the Mexico-U.S. border.



Speaking to congressional Republicans at their annual retreat in Philadelphia January 26, President Trump said his team is "working on a tax reform that will reduce trade deficits, increase American exports, and will generate revenue from Mexico that will pay for the wall if we decide to go that route."