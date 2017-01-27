U.K. Issues New Interest Deductibility Rules

The U.K. government has issued the long-awaited interest deductibility restrictions in legislation that retains most of the key features of its prior proposals, including the 30 percent fixed ratio cap and omission of special rules for the financial sector.



The government's January 26 draft legislation and explanatory memorandum adopt the interest expense caps following multiple rounds of consultation that began shortly after the OECD released its final reports on the base erosion and profit-shifting project in October 2015.