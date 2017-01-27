Senate Challenges Await Ryan Plans for ACA Repeal, Tax Reform

Senate obstacles could sidetrack the ambitious 200-day agenda set by House Republican leaders to repeal the Affordable Care Act and pass comprehensive tax reform, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters at the GOP conference retreat in Philadelphia January 26.



McConnell said the Republican agenda, which he intends to push over the objections of Senate Democrats, would pose both political and procedural challenges, but that he has already discussed those with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis.