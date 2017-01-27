Multinational Enterprises Concerned About Possible Misuse of CbC Reports

Now that multinational enterprises are preparing detailed country-by-country (CbC) reports for sharing among tax authorities worldwide, practitioners are divided about whether some of the tax agencies receiving the information will keep the reports confidential and whether the reports could be improperly relied on for making transfer pricing assessments.



While some practitioners say certain tax authorities might be tempted to base transfer pricing assessments exclusively on the information received through the exchange of CbC reports, most tax professionals expect the tax agencies to strictly adhere to the OECD's guidelines.