Clarification Needed on PTP and Dividend Equivalents Regs

Final regulations that appeared in the Federal Register on January 24 -- in possible contravention of a regulatory freeze memo from the White House -- continue to raise questions, practitioners say.



The chief unanswered question is whether Treasury and the IRS received an exclusion for the dividend equivalents (T.D. 9815) and publicly traded partnership (PTP) regulations (T.D. 9817) from the Office of Management and Budget, or if the publication was otherwise authorized by the administration.