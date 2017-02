IRS Unveils Issue-Focused Corporate Compliance Campaigns

The IRS has unveiled 13 corporate compliance initiatives being undertaken by the Large Business and International Division that will provide a nuanced approach to the issues identified, according to LB&I Commissioner Douglas O'Donnell.



On a January 31 conference call announcing the new corporate campaigns, O'Donnell said each one is intended to be "a holistic response to an item of either known or potential compliance risks."