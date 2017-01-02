IRS Involved With Federal Task Force Charging 100 in Fraud Cases

More than 100 individuals have been charged with fraud, including some for tax-related allegations ranging from stealing tax refunds to impersonating an IRS agent, according to a federal task force that includes representatives of the IRS and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.



The indictments announced January 31 concern 81 separate cases involving more than 30,000 stolen identities used in the intended theft of more than $ 60 million from individuals, businesses, and the government, according to a Justice Department press release.