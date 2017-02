Lawmakers Outline EU Nations' Panama Papers Investigations

Members of the national parliaments of Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands met with members of the European Parliament (MEPs) January 31 to compare notes on their progress in punishing tax evaders revealed by the Panama Papers.



The joint meeting of the Committee of Inquiry into Money Laundering, Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion (PANA) and the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs is part of ongoing legislative efforts to coordinate a European response to tax evasion and avoidance.