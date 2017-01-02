Mnuchin, Price Confirmation Votes Stalled by Democrats' Boycott

An already-delayed vote by the Senate Finance Committee on President Trump's nominees for Treasury and Health and Human Services was postponed indefinitely after Senate Democrats refused to participate, bringing the nomination process to a halt.



Democratic lawmakers cited new revelations about Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin and Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., that Finance Committee ranking minority member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said prove they intentionally "misled the public and held back important information about their backgrounds."