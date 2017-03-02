FTB to Pay Interest on Corporate Tax Refunds

By Eric Coffill

FTB announced that it will pay 1% interest on corporation tax overpayments for the period July 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017. Previously, the last time FTB paid interest on corporation tax overpayments (i.e., refunds) was for the period ending June 30, 2009 (for which the interest rate on overpayments was 2%). Under California Revenue and Taxation Code section 19521, interest rates are re-set every six months in accordance with provisions (as modified) of the Internal Revenue Code. Jan. 12, 2017 Memorandum from FTB Economic and Statistical Research Bureau.