OMB Nominee Mulvaney Narrowly Approved by Senate Committees

President Trump's nominee to direct the Office of Management and Budget squeaked by confirmation in two Senate committee executive sessions February 2, with at least one prominent Republican voicing concerns about him.



The nomination of Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., was considered in both the Senate Budget and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees, where lawmakers voted along party lines in advancing his nomination.