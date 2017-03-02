Italy Tells EU It Will Implement Tax Measures to Help Meet Budget Target

Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the European Commission on February 1 that his country intends to increase tax revenues and cut spending to work toward compliance with the EU's request that Italy make approximately €3.4 billion in budget cuts in order to achieve deficit targets.



In a January 17 letter, the commission told Italy that additional budgetary measures equal to 0.2 percent of GDP should be implemented to reduce the gap and achieve broad compliance with structural deficit targets for 2017.