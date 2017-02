Trump Repeats Pledge to Allow Church Politicking

President Trump February 2 reiterated his pledge to eliminate the tax code provision prohibiting houses of worship from endorsing or opposing candidates for public office, while a leaked draft executive order could help implement that policy without legislative action.



Quoting Thomas Jefferson on God-given liberties, Trump took aim at the 1954 amendment introduced by then-Sen. Lyndon Johnson that bars partisan campaign intervention by section 501(c)(3)organizations, including churches.