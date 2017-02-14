No Substantive IRS Guidance Coming for A While, Official Says

Because of two Trump administration policy changes restricting new regulations, the IRS will not be releasing any guidance -- including revenue procedures and revenue rulings -- beyond the most routine items for "a while," an official said February 13.



"The chief counsel's office has been in communication with Treasury about how this kind of regime might affect the tax regulatory process," said Robert Wellen, IRS associate chief counsel (corporate), about the policy changes. The first is the administration's unusual "one-in, two-out" executive order...The second is a January 20 memorandum that calls for a regulatory freeze pending administrative review.