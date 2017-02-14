Revisions to Swiss Corporate Tax Reform Expected After Referendum Defeat

In yet another example of a recent nationwide vote defying widespread expectations, Swiss citizens on February 12 rejected a series of corporate tax reforms that were intended to bring their country into line with international standards and avoid a possible blacklisting by the European Union.



The reforms, referred to as CTR III, would have done away with the special tax regimes imposed by the governments of Switzerland's cantons to attract and keep multinational companies that might otherwise shun the country because of its high labor costs and the persistent strength of the Swiss franc.