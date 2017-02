Brady Will Not Ask for Trump's Tax Returns

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, will not request President Trump's tax returns and make them public, telling reporters February 13 that if Congress were to violate the president's privacy, private citizens could fare even worse.



The remarks came in a briefing with reporters on Capitol Hill, during which Brady also discussed his committee's tax reform efforts and described IRS Commissioner John Koskinen as "the most corrupt IRS commissioner" that he has ever dealt with.