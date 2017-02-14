Panama Papers Committee Gets Limited Response from EU Member States

Less than a third of EU member states have responded to requests for information from the European Parliament's Committee of Inquiry Into Money Laundering, Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion (PANA).



In November 2016 PANA committee chair Werner Langen, a German member of the European Parliament with the European People's Party (Christian Democrats), sent member states a letter requesting details on the administrative and judicial systems in place to track and prosecute tax evasion and money laundering.