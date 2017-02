Pondering IRS Commissioner's Role as Koskinen Awaits His Fate

The fate of IRS Commissioner John Koskinen rests on a clash between House GOP indignation and the seeming indifference of the Trump administration.



If it were up to the House GOP, Koskinen would already be gone. House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, on February 13 called Koskinen "the most corrupt IRS commissioner" he'd ever dealt with and said the IRS would never regain its credibility until Koskinen was gone.