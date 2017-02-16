CJEU Upholds Additional Dutch Assessments on Closed Swiss Account

The recovery period used by Dutch tax authorities to impose assessments on a resident who disclosed his Swiss bank account more than five years after it was closed isn't barred by the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) because the treaty's "standstill clause" applies to the assessments, the Court of Justice of the European Union has held.



The Court, in its February 15 decision in X v. Staatssecretaris van Financian, C-317/15 (CJEU 2017), said that article 64(1) of the TFEU provides that the treaty's free movement of capital provisions do not apply to national or EU restrictions on transactions with third countries that were in place on December 31, 1993.